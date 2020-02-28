Play

Mikolas (forearm) could begin throwing again within the next few days, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

Mikolas received a platelet-rich plasma injection Feb. 18, and he appears to be coming along well in the aftermath. While the veteran right-hander is still expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, the fact Mikolas could begin throwing by early next week certainly keeps him on track for missing minimal time.

More News
Our Latest Stories