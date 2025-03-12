Mikolas limited the Mets to one run on five hits and one walk over five innings Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.

Mikolas was facing a Mets lineup that featured most of their regulars and he put together a solid effort, getting his pitch count up to 73 and limiting the damage to just a Francisco Lindor RBI single in his final inning of work. The 36-year-old has made at least 32 starts in three straight seasons, but over the last two years his ERA sits at an unsightly 5.04. He is guaranteed a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day rotation.