Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Cruises to fifth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikolas (5-6) picked up the win Thursday against Washington, allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings
Mikolas got back on track after a pair of awful starts, during which he combined to give up 14 runs and eight homers across 10 innings. Thursday's victory was his first in eight outings and snapped a streak of six consecutive appearances allowing a homer. It's a step in the right direction for the 36-year-old as he looks to find his early-season form. Mikolas posted a 3.51 ERA across 51.1 innings during his first 10 starts. His ERA has increased to 4.94 since then.
