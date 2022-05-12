Mikolas (3-1) earned the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings.

St. Louis built a seven-run lead by the end of the fourth inning, allowing Mikolas to go get into cruise control and pitch with little stress. The right-hander completed seven innings for the third time in his past four starts and yielded only one run for his second straight outing. Mikolas hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his seven appearances this season, leading to a sparkling 1.49 ERA through 42.1 frames. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is expected to come on the road against the Mets early next week.