Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Delivers eight strong innings
Mikolas (2-1) earned the win against the Mets on Saturday by giving up two runs on four hits over eight innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Mikolas kept the Mets off the scoreboard until the seventh inning, when an infield single, a triple and a groundout resulted in a pair of runs. The 30-year-old allowed at least three runs in each of his first four starts and exceeded five innings only once, so Saturday's performance is a big step towards regaining his 2018 form. Mikolas has a 6.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 21 innings and lines up to face the Reds next Friday.
