Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Denied win despite strong effort Friday
Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Pirates, giving up two runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out seven.
He was in line for the win before Greg Holland and some shaky Cards defense allowed the Bucs to score three times in the ninth inning. Mikolas threw an impressive 72 of 102 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start, and he'll take a 3.27 ERA into his next outing at home against the Cubs next Friday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows one run while earning third win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start bumped back to Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Completes seven innings for second win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows four earned runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Picks up win over Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Finishes spring in dominant form•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...