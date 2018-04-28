Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Pirates, giving up two runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out seven.

He was in line for the win before Greg Holland and some shaky Cards defense allowed the Bucs to score three times in the ninth inning. Mikolas threw an impressive 72 of 102 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start, and he'll take a 3.27 ERA into his next outing at home against the Cubs next Friday.