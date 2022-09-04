Mikolas (11-10) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over eight shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cubs.

Mikolas mostly pitched to contact, amassing just eight whiffs while throwing 68 of 97 pitches for strikes. One of the two hits he allowed was a Franmil Reyes double, but Mikolas had no trouble eliminating the few scoring threats that the Cubs produced. He's gone eight innings in three of his last six starts, but he's been ineffective in the other three starts in that span. Overall, this solid outing lowered the right-hander's ERA to 3.32 with a 1.01 WHIP and 127:31 K:BB through 176.1 innings across 28 starts this year. He's projected for a road start in Pittsburgh next weekend.