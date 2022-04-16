Mikolas (1-0) earned the win, allowing one run on three hits and a walk in 6.2 innings while striking out seven in a 10-1 win Friday in Milwaukee.

Mikolas allowed just one hit in his first six innings before getting into a little bit of trouble in the seventh. Coming off a rocky first start of 2022, the righty dominated the Brewers' lineup, retiring the side in order in four innings. The 33-year-old is now 6-2 in his career against Milwaukee with just five walks in 57 innings. His next start is scheduled for Thursday in Miami.