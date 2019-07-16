Mikolas (6-9) threw a complete-game shutout against the Pirates on Monday, giving up eight hits, striking out three and walking none in the Cardinals' 7-0 victory.

It's been an erratic season overall for the right-hander, but he was lights-out in this contest, as he demonstrated excellent control in hurling 73 of his 100 pitches for strikes. The stellar performance lowers his ERA from 4.53 to 4.15 through 108.1 innings, to go along with a 1.23 WHIP and a 78:17 K:BB. He'll try to keep it rolling in his next start, which will see him take on the Reds in a Saturday road matchup.