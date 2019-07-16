Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Dominates Pirates
Mikolas (6-9) threw a complete-game shutout against the Pirates on Monday, giving up eight hits, striking out three and walking none in the Cardinals' 7-0 victory.
It's been an erratic season overall for the right-hander, but he was lights-out in this contest, as he demonstrated excellent control in hurling 73 of his 100 pitches for strikes. The stellar performance lowers his ERA from 4.53 to 4.15 through 108.1 innings, to go along with a 1.23 WHIP and a 78:17 K:BB. He'll try to keep it rolling in his next start, which will see him take on the Reds in a Saturday road matchup.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Early exit against Giants•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tosses six innings in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Labors through five innings in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fires six shutout innings•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stumbles in Miami•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...