Mikolas dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension and will begin serving it Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The suspension stems from his intentional plunking of Ian Happ on July 27. Mikolas just started Tuesday night against the Twins and will slot back into the Cardinals' rotation early next week versus the Rays. He stands 6-7 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 94:26 K:BB through 134.1 innings (24 starts) this year.