Mikolas (5-9) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over four innings while striking out six as the Cardinals dropped an 8-4 decision to the Giants.

A pinch-hit grand slam by Austin Slater in the fourth inning was the decisive blow, and with Mikolas due up second the next inning and the Cards in a 5-1 hole, his night ended after only 72 pitches (48 strikes). The right-hander will take a 4.53 ERA and 75:17 K:BB through 99.1 innings into the All-Star break.