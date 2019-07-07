Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Early exit against Giants
Mikolas (5-9) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits over four innings while striking out six as the Cardinals dropped an 8-4 decision to the Giants.
A pinch-hit grand slam by Austin Slater in the fourth inning was the decisive blow, and with Mikolas due up second the next inning and the Cards in a 5-1 hole, his night ended after only 72 pitches (48 strikes). The right-hander will take a 4.53 ERA and 75:17 K:BB through 99.1 innings into the All-Star break.
