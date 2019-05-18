Mikolas (4-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs on nine hits over only 1.1 innings while striking out two as the Cardinals dropped a 7-3 decision to the Rangers.

Shin-Soo Choo and Rougned Odor both took Mikolas deep in a brutal second inning, and the outing tacked more than a full run onto his ERA, which is now a bloated 4.88. Mikolas will try to get back on track in his next start Friday, at home against Atlanta.