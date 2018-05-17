Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Early exit in Wednesday's no-decision
Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Twins, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two.
It was the right-hander's shortest outing of the season, as Mikolas got pulled after 85 pitches -- and one out shy of his sixth win of the season -- with runners on first and third, while trying to protect what was at the time a 4-2 lead. Quick hooks haven't been an issue for him so far this year due to his usually impressive control and efficiency, so expect a better result for Mikolas in his next trip to the mound Monday at home against the Royals.
