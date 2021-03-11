Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that recent imaging conducted on Mikolas' right shoulder revealed no structural damage, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports. "Early returns are favorable. Nothing in the imaging that dictated anything invasive," Shildt said of Mikolas' MRI results.

Fortunately for Mikolas, he looks to be dealing with nothing more than soreness in his shoulder, so the Cardinals will have him back off his throwing program for a bit with the hope that the extra rest helps remedy the issue. Even though he's not expected to be shut down for an extended period, Mikolas looks unlikely to be built up for a starter's workload by the time Opening Day arrives. If Mikolas indeed opens the season on the injured list, Daniel Ponce de Leon, John Gant and Johan Oviedo would likely be the top candidates to fill his spot in the rotation.