Mikolas (13-3) allowed one run over six innings in a win over the Brewers on Saturday. He gave up five hits while striking out seven and walking none.

A Travis Shaw homer in the second inning accounted for all of the damage against Mikolas, who moved into a tie for third in the National League in wins with this victory. He's been more than just good for fantasy owners; the 29-year-old has been a top-15 starting pitcher despite a bottom-15 strikeout percentage among qualified starters. Mikolas heads out to Colorado for his next scheduled start.