Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns ninth win
Mikolas (9-13) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rockies.
Mikolas stumbled out of the gate, allowing one earned run in each of his first three innings. However, he recovered to turn in two scoreless frames to close out his appearance, recording his fourth consecutive start of allowing three earned runs or fewer. While he hasn't prevented runs at the same rate of the 2018 season, Mikolas has turned in a respectable 4.28 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 136 strikeouts across 30 starts. His next outing is currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Nationals.
