Mikolas (9-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts through six innings in a victory Wednesday over the Diamondbacks.

Mikolas walked more than two batters for the first time all season, but it didn't slow him down at all. When Mikolas was hitting his spots, the Diamondbacks couldn't do anything with it, as none of their seven hits went for extra bases and they hit into 10 flyball outs. Mikolas continues to succeed with low strikeout numbers, as he'll take a 2.63 ERA in to his next start Tuesday against the White Sox despite just a 6.2 K/9.