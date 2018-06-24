Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns win in strong start
Mikolas (8-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Brewers.
Mikolas allowed both of the earned runs in the first inning and then proceeded to record 16 outs without allowing a hit. While he has been able to bounceback on each occasion, Mikolas has allowed six earned runs in the first inning across his last two starts, a concerning trend. Otherwise, he continues to turn in strong results, allowing only 0.7 HR/9 on the strength of a 51 percent groundball rate.
