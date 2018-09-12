Mikolas (15-4) allowed one run on five hits in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, striking out seven and walking one in seven innings.

Mikolas surrendered just one extra-base hit and threw 75 of 107 pitches for strikes on way to his 15th win and 18th quality start this season. Mikolas is now tied with Jon Lester for third in the NL in wins and ranks sixth in the league with a 2.99 ERA. The right-hander doesn't feature preeminent strikeout stuff (6.3 K/9) but rather makes his living by limiting walks and home runs, as he's allowed just 28 walks and 14 home runs in 180.2 innings this year. His next start will be a matchup with the Dodgers at home.