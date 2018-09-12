Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns win No. 15
Mikolas (15-4) allowed one run on five hits in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, striking out seven and walking one in seven innings.
Mikolas surrendered just one extra-base hit and threw 75 of 107 pitches for strikes on way to his 15th win and 18th quality start this season. Mikolas is now tied with Jon Lester for third in the NL in wins and ranks sixth in the league with a 2.99 ERA. The right-hander doesn't feature preeminent strikeout stuff (6.3 K/9) but rather makes his living by limiting walks and home runs, as he's allowed just 28 walks and 14 home runs in 180.2 innings this year. His next start will be a matchup with the Dodgers at home.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Picks up win over Nationals•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start bumped back to Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes loss vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows 12 hits in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns 13th win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows four runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...