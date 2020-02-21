Mikolas is encouraged after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier in the week and feels he will miss minimal time this season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Mikolas got the PRP injection Tuesday and feels it honed in on where most of the inflammation in his forearm is. The right-hander also underwent an MRI and ultrasound that showed his ligament is in great shape, which was further reason for optimism. While Mikolas arm is still tight due to fluid, he's due to return to running Friday and Saturday, followed by gym days Sunday and Monday. The earliest Mikolas can resume throwing is Wednesday, but that date remains fluid.