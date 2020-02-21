Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Encouraged after PRP injection
Mikolas is encouraged after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier in the week and feels he will miss minimal time this season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas got the PRP injection Tuesday and feels it honed in on where most of the inflammation in his forearm is. The right-hander also underwent an MRI and ultrasound that showed his ligament is in great shape, which was further reason for optimism. While Mikolas arm is still tight due to fluid, he's due to return to running Friday and Saturday, followed by gym days Sunday and Monday. The earliest Mikolas can resume throwing is Wednesday, but that date remains fluid.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Requires injection for forearm•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Mid-week update expected•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: MRI finds no ligament issues•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Throwing program slowed•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Named Game 5 starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tabbed as Game 1 starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...