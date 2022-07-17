Mikolas (7-7) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings against the Reds. He struck out four.

Jonathan India tagged Mikolas for a leadoff homer to begin the game, but that would end up being the only blemish on Mikolas' line. With three consecutive quality starts to close the first half, Mikolas now sits with a 2.54 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 92:23 K:BB over 120.1 innings this season. An All-Star in 2018, Mikolas did not quite make the cut in 2022.