Mikolas was removed from Friday's game against the Cubs with a right forearm bruise after being hit by a line drive, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

David Bote hit a liner off Mikolas' right forearm to close the fourth inning, and he was did not retake the mound in the following frame. He allowed three runs on four hits across four innings prior to exiting the game. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but the 30-year-old could undergo X-rays even if the injury is considered minor.