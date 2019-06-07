Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Exits after being hit by liner
Mikolas was removed from Friday's game against the Cubs with a right forearm bruise after being hit by a line drive, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
David Bote hit a liner off Mikolas' right forearm to close the fourth inning, and he was did not retake the mound in the following frame. He allowed three runs on four hits across four innings prior to exiting the game. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but the 30-year-old could undergo X-rays even if the injury is considered minor.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stingy in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fans season-high nine in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Early exit in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fires seven shutout innings•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Turns in strong start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...