Mikolas was removed from Saturday's start against the Cubs with right forearm tightness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old surrendered one run over four frames during his first outing since the 2019 playoffs, but he left the contest after the forearm issue cropped up while warming up for the fifth inning. It's obviously a worrying development for Mikolas, who missed the entirety of last season due to surgery on his right flexor tendon.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Activated ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Season debut tabbed for Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Looks ready to come off IL•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Slated for another rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Rough time in first rehab start•