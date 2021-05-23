Mikolas was removed from Saturday's start against the Cubs with right forearm tightness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old surrendered one run over four frames during his first outing since the 2019 playoffs, but he left the contest after the forearm issue cropped up while warming up for the fifth inning. It's obviously a worrying development for Mikolas, who missed the entirety of last season due to surgery on his right flexor tendon.