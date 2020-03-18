Mikolas (forearm) expects to be ready to go by Opening Day, whenever that comes, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mikolas is one of a group of currently-injured players whose stock benefits from the uncertainty surrounding the start date of the upcoming season. He's been dealing with a sore flexor tendon since mid-February and has received a pair of platelet-rich plasma injections. He was previously on target to return sometime in April, which now appears to be a fair amount of time before the season will actually begin.