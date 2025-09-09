Mikolas did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings against Seattle. He struck out two.

The veteran starter held Seattle scoreless through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth frame, allowing two baserunners without recording an out before Gordon Graceffo came on and let both inherited runners -- plus two more -- cross the plate. While the season overall has been underwhelming for Mikolas, he's pieced together a solid stretch lately, logging a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 16 innings across his three most recent starts.