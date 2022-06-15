Mikolas (5-4) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, giving up one unearned run on one hit and one walk over 8.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander allowed his unearned run in the fourth inning after Bryan Reynolds got aboard on a Juan Yepez error, but the only hit off Mikolas didn't come until there were two outs in the ninth inning, as Cal Mitchell ripped a ground-rule double on his 129th and final pitch. Mikolas had to settle for his second straight quality start and eighth of the year in 13 starts, and he'll take a 2.62 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 66:16 K:BB through 82.1 innings into his next outing.