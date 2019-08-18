Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Falls to 7-13
Mikolas (7-13) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.
Nick Senzel led off the home half of the first inning with a solo shot and Aristides Aquino bookended Mikolas' lackluster outing with a three-run shot in the fifth. An 18-game winner last season, Mikolas now has 13 losses this year, most in the National League. Home runs have been the big difference; he's far from the only one dealing with that issue in 2019. Up next is a home start against the Rockies.
