Mikolas (7-13) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

Nick Senzel led off the home half of the first inning with a solo shot and Aristides Aquino bookended Mikolas' lackluster outing with a three-run shot in the fifth. An 18-game winner last season, Mikolas now has 13 losses this year, most in the National League. Home runs have been the big difference; he's far from the only one dealing with that issue in 2019. Up next is a home start against the Rockies.