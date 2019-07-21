Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Falls to Reds despite quality start
Mikolas (6-10) took the loss Saturday as the Cardinals were downed 3-2 by the Reds, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out four.
The right-hander shut out Cincinnati for six innings before hitting the wall in the seventh, with Josh VanMeter's first big-league homer being the big blow off Mikolas. He still delivered his 11th quality start of the season, and Mikolas will carry a 4.17 ERA and 82:19 K:BB through 114.1 innings into his next start Thursday in Pittsburgh.
