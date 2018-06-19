Mikolas allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three runs as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against Philadelphia.

Mikolas got off to a rough start, allowing four runs in the first inning, although he settled down and tossed four scoreless frames to finish off his outing. Through 14 starts this season, Mikolas sports an impressive 2.69 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 66 strikeouts over 90.1 innings.