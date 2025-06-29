Mikolas allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over four innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Saturday.

Mikolas looked great through three scoreless frames, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced. Things completely fell apart for him in the fourth, however, as the Guardians tagged him for six hits -- including two homers, two doubles and a triple -- to score six runs. Though he was allowed to finish that inning, Mikolas didn't return for the fifth, marking just the fourth time he's failed to complete at least five innings through 16 starts this season. The right-hander also gave up six or more earned runs for the third time, pushing his ERA up to a mediocre 4.76 across 81.1 frames.