Mikolas (11-11) yielded four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Pirates.

Through the first four innings, the only damage against Mikolas was Ben Gamel's solo shot in the second frame. The veteran righty then gave up three runs in the fifth, including Oneil Cruz's two-run triple. Since coughing up 10 runs in Colorado on Aug. 9, Mikolas is 3-2 with a 3.15 ERA over his last six outings. On the year, he's sporting a 3.42 ERA with a 135:33 K:BB through 29 starts. Mikolas is lined up to face the Reds at home next week.