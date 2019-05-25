Mikolas (4-5) took the loss Friday as the Cardinals fell 5-2 to Atlanta, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings while striking out a season-high nine.

The right-hander came through with his sixth quality start of the season, but he also served up two more homers -- Mikolas has been taken deep 12 times in 62.1 innings so far this year (1.7 HR/9) after giving up only 16 in 200.2 innings in 2018 (0.7 HR/9). He'll take a 4.76 ERA and 46:10 K:BB into his next outing Thursday in Philadelphia.