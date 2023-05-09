Mikolas allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings during Monday's win over the Cubs. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Mikolas worked around danger multiple times before the Cubs finally broke through in the fifth inning. An RBI double from Dansby Swanson ended his start. Mikolas punched out a season-high seven batters despite forcing only five swinging strikes. The veteran righty lowered his season ERA to 5.40 with a 41:12 K:BB through 41.2 innings. Mikolas' next start is projected to be in Boston this weekend.