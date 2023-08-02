Mikolas (6-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Cardinals were downed 3-2 by the Twins, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was able to take his normal turn through the rotation while waiting to hear the results of his appeal on a five-game suspension, and Mikolas delivered his ninth quality start of the season on 109 pitches (72 strikes), although he came up short in a pitchers' duel with Pablo Lopez. Since the beginning of July, Mikolas has posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB through 35 innings, but assuming his suspension for throwing at Ian Happ in his previous outing is upheld, his next start will likely come some time next week, as the Cardinals shuffle their rotation following the Jack Flaherty trade.