Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fans six vs. Rockies in no-decision
Mikolas tossed seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six Thursday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies.
Mikolas tossed a solid outing, allowing just one earned run in the fourth. He'd exit the ballgame with a one-run deficit, although the Cardinals would rally in the ninth to get the victory. Mikolas looked sharp throughout the month of July, making five starts and surrendering 11 runs over 27 innings while recording 19 punchouts. He'll head into his next start with a 2.75 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 97:25 K:BB through 137.1 frames.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Picks up 11th win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Activated from paternity leave•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start confirmed for Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Lands on paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tosses four innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...