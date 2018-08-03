Mikolas tossed seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six Thursday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Rockies.

Mikolas tossed a solid outing, allowing just one earned run in the fourth. He'd exit the ballgame with a one-run deficit, although the Cardinals would rally in the ninth to get the victory. Mikolas looked sharp throughout the month of July, making five starts and surrendering 11 runs over 27 innings while recording 19 punchouts. He'll head into his next start with a 2.75 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 97:25 K:BB through 137.1 frames.