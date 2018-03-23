Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Finishes spring with quality start
Mikolas (1-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk over six innings in Thursday's 8-2 Grapefruit League win over the Braves.
He heads into the regular season on a roll, as Thursday's quality start was a strong follow-up to a five-inning blanking of the Nationals last Friday. A key to his improvement over a first pair of rough spring starts has been his curveball, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, with pitching coach Mike Maddux noting how consistently Mikolas has been able to throw it for strikes. If he's able to maintain the same caliber of performance once the games begin counting next week, Mikolas will prove to be one of the more prudent offseason acquisitions across the majors.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Rounding into form as spring unfolds•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Hurls best outing of spring•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Still a lock for rotation•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Forgoes bullpen for BP•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Banged around in Saturday start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Joins Cardinals on two-year deal•
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...