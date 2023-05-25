Mikolas (3-1) picked up the win Thursday against the Reds after he allowed five hits and no walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and has covered seven frames in each of his past two outings. Mikolas had a horrible beginning to the campaign with 16 runs allowed over his first three outings, but he's rebounded in eight starts since with a 2.47 ERA and 33:11 K:BB over 47.1 innings.