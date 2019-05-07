Mikolas (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings Monday, allowing three hits and striking out five batters while earning the win over Philadelphia.

All three hits off Mikolas were singles and no Phillie ever reached scoring position while he was on the mound. He also wiped out two of those singles by forcing double plays. It was his first scoreless performance of 2019 as well as his first start of the year without issuing a walk. He'll carry a 4.02 ERA into Saturday's home contest against Pittsburgh.