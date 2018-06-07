Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fires seven strong innings
Mikolas (7-1) tossed seven innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits, a walk and five strikeouts in Thursday's 4-1 win over Miami.
Mikolas wasted no time getting back in the win column after taking his only loss of the season his last time out. Seeing MLB action for the first time since 2014, the 6-foot-5 righty is one of this season's breakout stars. He owns a shiny 2.27 ERA and a stellar 58:9 K:BB ratio across 79.1 innings. Mikolas will take the mound again next week at home against the Padres.
