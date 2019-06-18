Mikolas (5-7) yielded six hits across six shutout innings Monday, striking out four and earning the win over Miami.

After allowing five runs in five innings to the Marlins last week, it was great to see Mikolas come out and dominate this time around. All six hits he allowed were singles and just one base runner ever reached scoring position. His season ERA fell to 4.48 across 84.1 innings. Mikolas will look to begin a winning streak at home against the Angels on Saturday.