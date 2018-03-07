Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Forgoes bullpen for BP
Mikolas threw a round of live batting practice instead of his regularly scheduled bullpen session Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas has struggled through his first two Grapefruit League starts, generating an unsightly 19.29 ERA and 0-2 record in the process. The change in routine was designed to give both manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Mike Maddux a first-hand look at Mikolas pitching to live batters, in an effort to identify what adjustments the right-hander might need to make. Mikolas is slated to next take the mound Thursday against the Marlins.
