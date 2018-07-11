Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Gets 10th win of season
Mikolas (10-3) struck out six and walked one in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits in six innings.
Mikolas surrendered just one extra-base hit and threw 63 of 91 pitches for strikes before leaving the game with a nine-run lead. Mikolas has now thrown four straight quality starts and has a total of 13 on the season. He's the fifth pitcher in the NL to record double-digit wins, and his 1.01 WHIP is tied for fourth in the league. The 29-year-old is likely not slated to start again until after the All-Star break.
