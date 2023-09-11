Mikolas (7-11) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Mikolas allowed five or more runs in a start for the 10th time this year. He infamously becomes the third pitcher to do so this season, joining Jordan Lyles and Lance Lynn. The 34-year-old has allowed three or more runs in each of his last six outings and has given up nine home runs over that span while failing to reach five strikeouts in any of those appearances. After posting extremely strong numbers in 2022, Mikolas has fallen back to earth this season. He now owns a 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 116:36 K:BB in 176.1 innings and lines up for a home start against the Phillies next.