Mikolas (4-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on 10 hits and zero walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out two.

Mikolas' 10 hits allowed tied his season-high mark, but he still gave up three or fewer runs and finished at least five innings for a 10th consecutive start. During that stretch, he's posted a modest 45:12 K:BB across 60.1 innings. Despite the lack of strikeouts, Mikolas is clearly in a groove after stumbling out of the gate (16 earned runs over his first three appearances) and will look to stay strong during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend set versus the Reds.