Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Goes five innings in Game 1
Mikolas allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday.
He kept a strong Braves lineup at bay for the most part, though Mikolas was actually in line for the loss before the Cardinals rallied in the eighth. Most importantly, Mikolas kept the ball in the yard, something he was able to do in just two of his final nine regular-season starts. Dakota Hudson is expected to start Game 4 and Jack Flaherty would be available on normal rest for Game 5 (if necessary), so expect Mikolas to shift to the bullpen for the rest of the series.
