Mikolas (6-8) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Mikolas has pitched seven innings while allowing just two runs in each of his last two starts. However, he was stuck with the loss again Tuesday as the Cardinals failed to provide enough run support against Zach Eflin and the Rays. Mikolas has pitched to a 3.28 ERA over his last seven outings, lowering his ERA to 4.20 on the season with a 1.28 WHIP and 99:26 K:BB across 25 starts (141.1 innings). The 34-year-old Mikolas will look to get in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Oakland.