Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Hit hard by Reds
Mikolas (2-2) took the loss in Friday's 12-1 drubbing at the hands of the Reds, giving up four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out four.
The 30-year-old has been consistent so far this season, giving the Cards at least five innings in all six of his starts, but he's been hit hard -- after serving up 16 homers in 200.2 frames last year, Mikolas has already been tagged for eight dingers in only 34 innings in 2019, leading to a 5.29 ERA. He'll try to find a way to keep the ball in the yard in his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Nats.
