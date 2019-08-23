Mikolas allowed five earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five across six innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Mikolas pitched cleanly the majority of the game but was sidetracked by two big rallies. The trouble began in the second inning when he allowed the first three batters of the frame to reach base on singles, resulting in two earned runs. Three innings later, he surrendered a three-run homer to Nolan Arenado. This marked Mikolas' third consecutive start allowing five earned runs, during which he's allowed five homers. That's inflated his ERA to 4.43, despite a respectable a respectable 1.25 WHIP. Mikolas will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Milwaukee.