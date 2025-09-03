Mikolas (7-10) earned the win Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with no strikeouts in six innings.

Despite the season-low zero strikeouts, it was still one of Mikolas' finer performances of the year. It was only his eighth quality start in 2025, and it also was just the ninth time that he surrendered one run or zero this season. Mikolas will be trying to build on Tuesday's performance when he takes a 4.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 86:33 K:BB over 136.1 innings into his next outing, which is slated for next week against the Mariners at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.