Mikolas, who was scratched from a scheduled simulated game appearance Monday, won't pitch again until a weekend side session, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "I was probably a little early in announcing that he was going to throw in a sim game," manager Mike Shildt said. "We schedule a lot of things, and I mention a lot of times, it's just fluid. Fluid for a lot of different reasons, none of which are overly problematic."

There was some speculation as to whether Mikolas may have suffered a setback with his previously injured flexor tendon when Monday's sim game appearance was nixed, but Shildt explained it was simply part of a strategy to give the veteran right-hander some extra down time between throwing sessions. Mikolas threw to live hitters Thursday, so pushing him back until this coming weekend, when he'll throw a bullpen, will afford him over a week's rest before picking up the ball again.